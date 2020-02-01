|
|
Anna L. Belko, 89, of Hazle Twp., passed away Thursday at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Philadelphia on June 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Kathryn Mumaw. She was raised by her aunt and uncle in West Hazleton when she was young.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sixth and Vine streets, Hazleton.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by brothers, William, Lewis and Harry Mumaw; and sisters, Doris Mumaw, Kathleen Good, Jacqueline Lee and Marion Rogers.
Surviving are her daughter, Cheryl Kokinda and her husband, Richard, Drums; grandson, Nicholas Kokinda, Frederick, Md.; sister, Emily Brunk, Indianapolis, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 1, 2020