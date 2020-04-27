|
|
Anna L. Gasper, 91, of Hazleton, passed away peacefully into the hands of God on Thursday at Weatherwood Nursing Home, where she resided the past three years, of natural causes.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late John and Anna Kubal Sabol. She was a member of Parish of Ss. Cyril & Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, where she was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Women and enjoyed the baking and pirohi sessions, along with many church activities.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by St. Joseph Medical Center, Hazleton, as an admitting clerk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Gasper; and brothers, Robert and John Sabol.
She is survived by her three children to whom she was both a mother and a father to, guided by her deep Catholic values and faith after being widowed over 65 years ago, Patricia Walter and her husband, Raymond, Morrisville; Joseph Gasper and his wife, Cathy, Hazleton; son, John Gasper, Hazleton, who was her caregiver; her brother, Joseph Sabol, Morrisville; sister, Dorothy Heitman, Bensalem; five grandchildren, Gina Johnson, Krysten McGovern, Brian, David and Jeffrey Walter; nine great-grandchildren, Grace, Mary and William Walter, Nathan and Alexis Walter, Claire and Jack Walter; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current coronavirus regulations, graveside services will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery at the convenience of the family with a Mass of Christian Burial at a later time.
The family of Anna would like to thank the staff of Weatherwood Nursing Home for the kind and compassionate care of her the past three years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 27, 2020