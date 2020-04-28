|
Anna L. Gasper, 91, of Hazleton passed away peacefully, of natural causes, into the hands of God Friday at Weatherwood Nursing Home, where she resided the past three years.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late John and Anna Kuba Sabol.
She was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton, where she was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Women and enjoyed the baking and pirohi sessions, along with many church activities.
Anna graduated from Hazleton High School. Prior to retiring, she was employed by St. Joseph Hospital, Hazleton, as an admitting clerk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Gasper; and brothers, Robert and John Sabol.
Guided by her deep Catholic faith and values, she lived a long but hard life after being widowed almost 65 years.
She is survived by her three children, to whom she was both a mother and a father to, Patricia Walter and her husband, Raymond, Morrisville; Joseph Gasper and his wife, Cathy, Hazleton; son, John Gasper, Hazleton, who was her caregiver; her brother, Joseph Sabol, Morrisville; sister, Dorothy Heitmann, Bensalem; five grandchildren, Gina Johnson, Krysten McGovern and Brian, David and Jeffrey Walter; nine great-grandchildren, Grace, Mary and William Walter, Nathan and Alexis Walter, Claire and Jack Walter and Lilian and Lucas Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current coronavirus regulations, graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at the convenience of the family, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at a later time.
Anna's family would like to thank the staff of Weatherwood Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care during the past three years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 28, 2020