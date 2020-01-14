|
Anna Lorraine Seedor Yoncoski, 90, passed away Monday morning on her birthday at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Home following a short illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Coal Twp.
Born Jan. 13, 1930, in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Tarsel Seedor.
Anna was married Oct. 18, 1952, in St. Stephen's Church to John E. Yoncoski, who survives.
She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and then Mother Cabrini Church.
Anna worked as a seamstress at Larks Dress Factory for many years.
She was passionate about cooking, having perfected many recipes such as her pierogies and halupki (Polish pigeons), as well as all of the baked goods she would make. She loved playing board games with her grandchildren and watching TV at night with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, John, who resides in Coal Twp.; daughters, Mary Ann Haupt and her husband, David, Hazle Twp.; Carol Valanoski and partner, Stephen Roman, Brockton; and Darlene Dimm, Coal Twp.; 10 grandchildren, Angela Haupt and Tara Kanyak, Perkasie; Kristy Haupt, Fairfax Station, Va.; Melissa Snyder and her husband, Andrew, Summerville, S.C.; Kristen Valanoski and her husband, Casimir Fornalski, San Francisco; Matthew Valanoski, Bloomsburg; Steven Valanoski, Bloomsburg; Nicholas Dimm, Virginia Beach, Va.; Zachary Haupt and his wife, Jennifer, Reading; Alexis Haupt, Hazle Twp.; and Alexander Hughes, Coal Twp.; and five great-grandchildren, Mallory, Emily, Jackson, Cash and Lucas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Anthony and Albert; and four sisters, Florence, Eleanor, Margaret and Theresa.
A viewing will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.
Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, on Friday at 10 a.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 14, 2020