|
|
Anna Mae Sissock, 83, of Freeland passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Foster Twp., she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Marencin) Stofan.
She was a member of the former Ss. Peter and Paul Slovak Lutheran Church, Freeland.
Anna Mae enjoyed cooking and was an accomplished quilter, but most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Sissock; and brothers, John Stofan, George Stofan and Andrew Stofan.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Sissock and wife, Cynthia, South Middletown; a daughter, Marybeth Gallagher and husband, Charles, Freeland; and a sister, Marie Kennedy, Cincinnati, Ohio. Also surviving are grandchildren, Amanda Specht and husband, George, Northumberland; Stephanie Sissock, Annapolis, Md.; three nieces and three nephews.
Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 18, 2020