Anna Marie "Kookie" Ruby, 72, of Kelayres passed away Thursday morning at her home.
Born in Kelayres, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Angeline (Cesario) Perna.
She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Prior to retiring, Kookie was first employed in the area garment industry and later as a hostess/waitress for area restaurants.
Kookie was widowed at an early age, she worked hard and lived for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking casino trips with her sister. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Preceding her in death wERE her husband, Martin T. Ruby; and brothers, Anthony and Frank Perna.
Surviving are her son, Robert Ruby and wife, Rose, Drums; daughter, Janine Vigoda and husband, Bernard, Port Carbon; son, Kevin Ruby and wife, Cammy, Hazle Twp.; grandchildren, Shannon, Lindsey, Robert, Philip, Joseph and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Mason; sister, Angeline "Dolly" Marchalk; and aunt, Maureen Cesario, both of Kelayres; and nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Church of All Saints, McAdoo, on Monday.
Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the All Saints Parish Facebook page Monday at 10 a.m.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 17, 2020