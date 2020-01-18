Home

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
(570) 462-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home

Anna May Marcinko Rettzo


1938 - 2020
Anna May Marcinko Rettzo Obituary
Anna May Marcinko Rettzo, 81, a resident of Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights, passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Born in Hazleton on May 13, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Podelko Marcinko.

She was a graduate of Hazleton High School.

Prior to her retirement, Anna May was employed in food preparation at the Shenandoah Senior Center.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Anna May enjoyed polkas and was a big fan of Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra.

Surviving are three daughters, Jennifer Koncsler and her husband, Keith, Shenandoah; Janet Macker, Shenandoah; and Mary Ann Spevak and her husband, Donald, Hazleton; two sons, James Rettzo Jr., Mahanoy City; and Robert Zahay, Drums; two granddaughters, Lilianna Rettzo and Christina Spevak; one grandson, Donald Spevak; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, James "Jimmy" Rettzo, and two brothers.

Religious services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Mindy Heppe will officiate.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 18, 2020
