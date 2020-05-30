|
|
Anna May Sube, 84, of McAdoo passed away Thursday at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
Born in Kelayres, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Surek) Durchin.
She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo, and the former St. Kunegunda Roman Catholic Church, McAdoo.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Altadis Corp., McAdoo.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 47 years, Herbert C. Sube.
Surviving are her daughter, Stacie Sheetz and husband, Ernie, Drums; grandchildren, Lacie May, Ernie Jr. and Hayden Sheetz; aunt, Mary DeNoia Surek, Freeland; and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Monsignor William Baker will be the celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Kunegunda's R.C. Cemetery, McAdoo.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 30, 2020