Anna P. Grobelny

Anna P. Grobelny Obituary

Anna P. Grobelny, 104, of West Hazleton passed away Wednesday at St. Luke Manor, Hazleton, where she was a guest.

She was born in Crystal Ridge, daughter of the late Michael and Julia Koziel Pazdon, and lived in West Hazleton for all of her life.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Reidler Knitting Mill as a machine operator.

Anna was a life member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. She was involved in the St. Theresa's Society of the church and was active at all parish picnics.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Frank Grobelny, in 1982; a brother, Joseph Pazdon; and sisters, Mary Mehalick, Theresa Drowniak and Gertrude Zipovsky.

Surviving are her beloved sons, Henry Grobelny and his wife, Lorraine, Perth Amboy, N.J., Victor Grobelny, St. Louis, Mo.; Eugene Grobelny, West Hazleton; and John "Josh" Grobelny and his wife, Donna, Sugarloaf Twp.; sister, Cecelia Chupela, Edison, N.J.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private graveside service will be held today in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, with the Rev. Brian J. Clarke, pastor of Transfiguration Church, offering the Rite of Committal prayers and final blessing.

Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.


