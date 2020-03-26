|
|
Anna P. Yenchick, 93, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Saturday at Fritzingertown Senior Living, Drums.
She was a member of St. John Bosco Church, Sugarloaf Twp.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Pauline (Forhan) Pogar.
She was a seamstress.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Albert, in 1984; brothers, John, Michael, Wassil, Frank and Peter.
Surviving are her son, Albert; daughters, Ann and Susan Yenchick; and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Meade.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Wednesday at St. John Bosco Church by the Rev. Ric Polmounter, who also gave final committal prayers graveside at Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Anna was then laid to rest next to her husband.
All services were private and held at the convenience of the family.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton, was honored to assist her family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 26, 2020