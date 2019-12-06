Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Anna Simko

Anna Simko Obituary
Anna Simko, 89, formerly of Hazleton, died Wednesday at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Stephen Sr. and Susan (Holderman) Simko.

She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church.

Prior to retiring, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry.

She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Joseph, Peter, George, Stephen, John and Helen Simko and Mary Baran. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

A Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. John's B.C. Church, Hazleton.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends and relatives may call Sunday at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Parastas will be held at 6 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 6, 2019
