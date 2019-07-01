Anna Sottile Hiza

Anna Sottile Hiza, 71, of Drums, passed away Thursday evening at her home following a lengthy illness.



Born in Baltimore, Md., on Nov. 6, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Anne (Glace) Sottile and spent the past 15 years in Drums after moving from Hazleton.



Anna was a real estate agent, having worked for several local real estate agencies. She was also a cosmetologist, and owned and operated Wavelengths Beauty Salon, Hazleton, and taught at Empire Beauty School.



She was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church. She was also an avid gardener.



She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Robert Hiza, on Jan. 1, 2009; and a brother-in-law, Richard Coxe.



Surviving are a son, John Recklitis, Drums; two sisters, Frances Coxe, Drums; and Bernadette Hoppy and her husband, David, Sugarloaf Twp.; a brother, Frank Sottile, and his wife, Vicky, Spring Hill, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.



Her funeral will be held July 15 with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.



Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Friends may call at the church July 15 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.



Memorial donations may be made to Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.



Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

