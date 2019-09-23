|
|
Anna Wiegand, 101, passed away Friday morning at The Laurels Senior Living Community, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Safko Prokopic.
A 1935 graduate of Hazleton High School, Anna was a member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, and was previously employed by the Publix Shirt Factory, Hazleton.
She was a fabulous dancer who greatly enjoyed her many cruises and bus trips with her beloved husband, Henry.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Henry, in 1997; brothers, George, Michael and Charles Oscar Prokopic; and sisters, Mary Marcinkevich and Elizabeth Hartley Duser.
Anna's sister, Helen Eroh, and many nieces and nephews also survive. She will also be sadly missed by her dear and loyal friend, Sarah McNelis.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Anna will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Annunciation Parish, 122 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, in Anna's memory, would be appreciated by her family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boyle Funeral Home, Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 23, 2019