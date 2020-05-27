|
Anna Woytek of Hazleton passed away May 19 at St. Luke Manor, where she had been a guest.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Horvath.
She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Publix.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Woytek, in 2005.
She is survived by her daughter, Maryann Woytek, Hazleton; her brother, Thomas Horvath, Hazleton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 27, 2020