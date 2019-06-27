Services Boyle Funeral Home 100 S Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-2841 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boyle Funeral Home 100 S Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 View Map Service 8:15 AM - 9:15 AM Boyle Funeral Home 100 S Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Gabriel's Church Hazleton , PA View Map Anne Gallagher Herbert

Obituary Anne Gallagher Herbert, 89, died Monday, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Alice (McGeehin) Gallagher.



Anne was a 1947 graduate of St. Gabriel's High School, Hazleton, and McCann's School of Business, Hazleton. A member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, she was, prior to retirement, employed by Peoples' First National Bank and Fairway Motors, Hazleton. Anne was also a dedicated and valuable volunteer with Catholic Social Services, Hazleton.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her siblings, Mary and Michael Gallagher.



Surviving are her daughters, Mari Michele Herbert, Arnold, Md.; and Alicia Anne Zelenack and her husband, Ray, Hazleton; her brother, Daniel Gallagher, and his wife, Ann, Bethlehem; and grandchildren, Patrick Michael Zelenack, Waltham, Mass.; and Nicole Anne Emory, Arnold, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.



Anne's funeral will be held Friday from Boyle Funeral Home Inc., 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. Burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.



Friends may call at the funeral home today from 6 to 8 p.m. and 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Friday.



Donations, in Anne's memory, to Catholic Social Services, 214 W. Walnut St. No. 1, Hazleton, PA 18201, would be appreciated by Anne's family.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 27, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.