Anne S. Lehman, 81, formerly of White Haven and Bucks County, passed away Aug. 4 with family by her side in Arizona.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Regina Klein Schwab; alongside of her husband, Anne owned and operated Joseph E. Lehman Funeral Home in White Haven for 25 years and was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Joseph E. Lehman; and sisters, Ruth Bohan and Mary Considine.
Anne was the loving mother of Michele Lehman from Northfield, N.J.; Lisa Perri (Fortunato) from Philadelphia; Suzanne Golden (William) from Langhorne; Kathleen Cleary (Michael) from Wisconsin; Joseph E. Lehman Jr. from Arizona; Linda Cramer (Geoff) from North Carolina, and Leonard Lehman (Jennifer) from New Hope; 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Schappert of Hanover Twp.; Paul Schwab (Ruth) of Dayton, Ohio; Karl Schwab (Joan) of Mechanicsburg; John Schwab (Barbara) of Vineland, N.J.; Leon Schwab (Rita) of Levittown; Tony Schwab (Peggy) of Warwick, and Joseph Schwab (Ellie) of Penn Lake.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc. 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.
Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, White Haven.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 13, 2019