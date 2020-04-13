|
Annetta "Dolly" Slusser, 84, of West Hazleton, passed away Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital following a brief illness.
Born in West Hazleton on Jan. 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Magagna Mollick.
Annetta was lovingly known to her many friends and family as "Dolly." She formed a special bond with several of her caretakers at Providence Place Assisted Living, where she had been a resident for the past year and a half.
Dolly enjoyed being a homemaker and working alongside her late husband in family businesses for many years. Many friends would gather with them at Eli's Place, West Hazleton, which they co-owned with Bruce's brother, Earl, and her friend and sister-in-law, Roseann, when it opened in the late '80s until they sold their share of the establishment.
Dolly, along with her late husband, loved their trips to the casinos in Atlantic City, N.J. She enjoyed playing the slot machines and the card game Let It Ride. Eating at Cracker Barrel and enjoying Jimmie's hot dogs were things she always looked forward to. An avid Penn State football fan, Dolly could always be found cheering the Nittany Lions on from her favorite chair. She also had a love and special place in her heart for baseball and sports in general. Especially if her grandchildren were playing.
She loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends. The times she cherished the most were those times spent gathering with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially at Christmas time. Her family meant the world to her. You just had to ask her about any of them and then be prepared for her to tell you just how proud of them she was.
Dolly was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruce Slusser Sr., on July 30, 2006; a daughter, Deborah Slusser Bianco, on Nov. 19, 1995; sisters, Loretta Behler, Adeline Stashefski and Margaret "Sis" Menghini; and a brother, John Mollick.
Surviving are her three loving children, Bruce Slusser Jr. and his wife, Karen, Sugarloaf Twp.; Mary Landis and her husband, Scott, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Christopher Slusser and his wife, Cara, Bethlehem; 13 grandchildren, Wendy Bianco, Leann Butcher, Richard Bianco, Bruce Slusser III, Kyle Landis, Sean Landis, Kelcey Prushinski, Dylan, Bailey and Logan Slusser, Calvin, Ansleigh and Beckett; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She also loved her children's and grandchildren's spouses as if they were her own.
Dolly, Mom, MamMam was a beautiful, sensitive, direct, intelligent woman of conviction who had a gift to see into a person's heart. She used this gift as the matriarch of the family to create strong family bonds and a depth of love that will carry through the family for generations.
Giving to many charities throughout the years, Dolly held a special place in her heart for . That is why the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Dolly will be laid to rest next to her late husband and loving daughter in the mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
A private celebration of life ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family once restrictions have been lifted.
Condolences can be entered and information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 13, 2020