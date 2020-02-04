|
Anthony Charles Zola of Kelayres passed away Thursday afternoon.
Born in Hazleton on May 22, 1984, his father is the late Anthony John Zola and his mother is Karen Tilp of West Hazleton.
Anthony was a beloved son who enjoyed long walks with his dog, Gizmo, fishing and his Vikings. He was a chef at Zola's Italian House initially under the direction of his father, Anthony Sr. He then ventured out on his own working as a chef for different establishments while constantly working to improve his craft. Anthony was a computer wiz who enjoyed web designing.
Preceding Anthony in death was his father.
Surviving are his son, Anthony; mother, Karen Tilp; sister, Alicia Fraga and her husband, Carlos; brother, Bobby Tilp; cousins, Desiree Vyas, Kevin Bindus, Charles Schoch, Thomas and Joshua Superdock.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Hazle Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home, 426 W. Broad St., Hazleton.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
