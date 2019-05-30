Anthony G. Stish III

Obituary Condolences Anthony G. Stish III of West Hazleton pased away peacefully Tuesday morning at the home of his dear friend, Charmaine Maynard, who was by his side when he passed away.



During his battle with cancer, his loving brothers and their families gave him their support, care and love until his final day.



Born and raised in West Hazleton, he was the son of Dr. Anthony G. Stish Jr. and Jean Marie (Coleman) Stish.



Anthony was a graduate of West Hazleton High School and received a psychology/biology degree from Albright College.



He had a strong passion for architecture, art and furniture. He believed it gave great insight into the history and soul of a building.



His greatest joy was spending time with his faithful companions, Max and Magic, and spoiling his niece and nephews. For many years, he was caregiver to his parents.



Preceding him in death were his parents.



Surviving are his beloved brothers, Edward Stish and wife, Janet, West Hazleton; Dr. Eugene Stish and wife, Joanie, West Hazleton; and Jeffrey Stish, Hazleton; his cherished nephews and niece, Eddie Stish and wife, Emily; Danny Stish; and Jessica Stish; his uncle, Dr. Albert Garcia; and cousins, MaryAnn, Patsy, Theresa, Butchy and Mickey; Mark Brennan; and his lifelong friend, Charmaine Maynard.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Parish at the Church of Transfiguration, West Hazleton. Internment will be private in Cavalry Cemetery, Drums.



Arrangements under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.



Condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.

