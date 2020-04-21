Home

Anthony J. Delese Jr.

Anthony J. Delese Jr. Obituary
Anthony J. Delese Jr., 77, of Hazleton passed away Monday morning at Kadima Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Drums.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Anthony Sr. and Anna (Mint) Delese and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton.

He was a construction worker for Shellhammer Water Wells.

Surviving are his wife of 29 years, the former Elaine Marie Brown; children, Daniel Delese; Alice Ann Floyd and her husband, Thomas; and David Delese and his wife, Stacy; stepchildren, Mark Wittig and his wife, Lillian; David Wittig and his wife, Debbie; and Robert and Conrad Wittig; several grandchildren; sister, Doris Yanac; and nieces and nephews.

Entombment will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 21, 2020
