Anthony J. Gudoski, 56, formerly of Freeland, passed away at his home in Maryland on Aug. 18.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Anthony Gudoski and Anna (Vizentine) Gudoski.
Anthony earned his associate degree in nursing from Alvernia University in Reading, his bachelor's degree in nursing from South University in Savannah, Ga., and his master's and doctoral degree in nursing practice from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. Prior to his death, Anthony was employed as a hospitalist by Gettysburg Hospital and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He also was a nursing instructor at the York County School of Technology.
Surviving are his longtime companion, Brian Lambert; sister, Pamela Dixon, White Haven; brother, William, Hazleton; two nieces and three nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 25, 2019