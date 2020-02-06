|
|
Anthony J. Uliano, 79, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday morning at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Antoinette Lucille (Angelo) Uliano.
He was a 1957 graduate of Hazleton High School. He worked at General Foam and was also self-employed as a carpenter/construction.
Surviving are his children, Anthony J. Uliano and his wife, Kathleen, Sugarloaf Twp.; Nadine Wezner Tarone and her husband, Paul, Weatherly; Mark Uliano and his wife, Carla, Lattimer; grandchildren, Tonya, Tasha, Anthony, Nina, John, Alicia, Mark and Carlo; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen Naber, Laguna Niguel, Calif.; niece, Leslie McLoughlin; and nephew, Jeff Naber.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers or gifts of money, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022, http://www.alsa.org.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020