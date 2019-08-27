|
Anthony J. Valeant, 74, of Hazle Twp. passed away Saturday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Roman) Valeant. Anthony worked for PPL from 1968 until he retired in 2000 and was very active in the International Brotherhood Workers' Union affairs and helped develop a registry for people in need of bone marrow transplants.
He was a partner in the Blakeslee Club and the Evening Hatch Fly Shop in Lake Harmony. Anthony was an editorial writer for the Standard-Speaker and an avid fly fisherman and rod builder.
Surviving are his wife, the former Marie Bugda; a daughter, Dr. Lisa Marie Weckbacher and husband, Ron, Thousand Oaks, Calif.; his grandson, Eric, who currently attends the University of Montana, where he could continue the art of fly fishing, a passion that he shared with his grandfather; and Anthony's sister, Maureen Smith, Boston, Mass.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carbon County Environmental Education Center (CCEEC), 151 E. White Bear Drive, Summit Hill, PA 18250, with a memo, "in memory of Anthony Valeant," would be appreciated.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 27, 2019