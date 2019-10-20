|
|
Anthony Joseph Cammisa, 92, passed away peacefully Oct. 18 at the Lutheran Home at Topton, Topton, where he had resided for one month.
Born in Hazleton on June 1, 1927, Anthony was the son of the late Luigi and Concetta (Perri) Cammisa. He attended Hazleton High School and was a member of the Class of 1945. Prior to graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the USS Pocono.
Tony was the husband of the late Margaret Rita Janosov, to whom he was married for 65 years. The couple have four children, Rita Marie, married to Dr. Robert Augsburger; Mary Theresa, married to Dr. Ferdi Visintainer; Anthony Francis, wife Cheryl; and Joseph John, companion Mary Sue.
He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. As a rural carrier, Tony delivered mail to many surrounding patch towns of the Hazleton area.
Upon retirement, Tony worked for his son at the Citizen Publishing Co.
He was a lifelong member of Most Precious Blood Church, where he served as a lector and a member of the Holy Name Society.
An avid bowler, Tony was a dedicated member of the Senior Bowling League at Bowl Arena.
Preceding Anthony in death, in addition to his wife and parents, were brothers, Sabatino, Mike, Sam, Joe, Dominick and Frank, and sisters, Mary Ann and Rose.
He is survived by his children, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
Friends may call at the church Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Arrangements are through Fierro Funeral Service Inc., 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
Condolences may be sent at fierrofuneralservice.com; to Joseph Cammisa, 262 N. Cedar St., Hazleton, PA 18201; and Mary T. Visintainer, 6712 Carmel Drive, Macungie, PA 18062.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Pennsylvania, the or Most Preciouus Blood Church.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30, 2019