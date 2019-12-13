|
Anthony McAloose, 95, formerly of Kelayres, passed away Wednesday evening at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.
Born in Kelayres, he was the son of the late Daniel and Mary (Fiorella) McAloose.
He was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Anthony was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy as a seaman first class. He served aboard the SS George W. McCreary and the SS Sea Tiger.
Prior to retiring, he was employed with several highway construction companies over the years.
Anthony was a life member of the McAdoo Fire Company and was recently honored by the West Hazleton Improvement Club for his military service.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Cassarella McAloose; brothers, Carl, Frank, John, Samuel, Eugene, Daniel, Thomas and Joseph McAloose; and sisters, Santa Dragonette, Nina McAloose and Jennie Gillott.
Surviving are his daughter, Cindy Borchick and husband, Lance, Drums; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily and Lance Jr. Borchick; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Monday. Monsignor William Baker will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
A calling hour will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 13, 2019