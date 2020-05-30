|
|
Anthony "Tony" Mussoline Jr. transitioned into the light on May 14.
Tony was an exceptional athlete. As a Little Leaguer he hit a home run over the water tanks at Correale Stadium, landing his picture in the newspaper. As a young man, he was drafted to the Red Sox farm team.
Tony Jr. made friends with all who had the pleasure of meeting him. Everyone who knew the real essence of Tony Jr. knew the warmth, love and compassion he had in his soul. We are comforted knowing that he is at peace with our Divine Father and Creator. He will forever live in our hearts until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Lorraine (Bowers) Mussoline and Anthony Mussoline Sr.; and his sisters, Donna "Dolly" Mussoline and Denise Sandrock.
His surviving family members are his youngest sister, Renee Mussoline-Haines and husband, Jeff, and their children, Alivia Lorraine Haines and Jameson Haines; niece, Tara Anne Claussen and husband, Jim; nephews, Brian Hutchison and wife, Tina, and Christopher Hutchison; great-nieces; great-nephews; and many cousins.
Tony is being cremated.
There will be a family gathering in the near future to celebrate his life.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 30, 2020