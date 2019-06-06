Anthony N. Milardi, 89, of Hazle Twp., died Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Angelo and Theresa Milardi. He was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church.



A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army with the 185th Engineer Combat Battalion.



Prior to retiring, he was a postal carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Angelo Jr., Dominic and Richard.



He is survived by his wife the former Marie Salazar; a sister Lucille Janeczek, Hazleton and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Church, Drums.



Interment will follow with military honors on Calvary Cemetery.



Friends and relatives may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the funeral.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory to Good Shepherd Church or United Church of Christ, Conyngham, would be appreciated by the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.





Published in Standard-Speaker on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary