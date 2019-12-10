|
|
Anthony R. "Tony" Rendako, 80, of Beaver Meadows, passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born April 7, 1939, in Hazleton, the son of the late Anthony and Helen (Walkertiz) Rendako.
He was also predeceased by wife, Margaret M. (Cherasaro) Rendako, on May 7, 2018; daughter, Veronica Charles; brother, Raymond Joseph Rendako; sisters, Helen Annis, Mary Rendako; and grandson, Matthew Smith.
Surviving are daughters, Antonette Shelby and her companion, David Nachreiner; Terri Smith and her husband, Scott; Jessica Leonard, wife of Joseph; Mary Wills; Amy Frederick, wife of William; Bobby-Jo Wills; Lenora Hampton and her husband, Gary; sons, Anthony Rendako Jr., and his wife, Laura; Thomas J. Wills; and William A. "Bunker" Wills and his companion, Nancy Benner; sister, Theresa Snyder; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive Tony.
Tony served honorably in the United States Army. He retired from the former Quebecor Corp., Hazleton, and worked for Brenner's Scrap Yard for many years. He was a member of the Hazleton Legion and V.F.W. An amateur mineralogist, Tony enjoyed making jewelry. He liked listening to country music and played guitar and harmonica.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. from the funeral home. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the time of services.
Interment with military honors will take place on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Laurel Cemetery Hazleton.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory may be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 10, 2019