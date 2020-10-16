Home

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheppton Fire Hall

Anthony Raymond "Tony" Harris

Anthony Raymond "Tony" Harris Obituary

Anthony Raymond "Tony" Harris, 43, of Drums passed away Sept. 8 in North Union Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Edward J. and Alecia C. (Dooley) Harris of Sheppton. He was a graduate of Hazleton High School and the Lackawanna County Police Academy.

Tony was employed in law enforcement and had worked in McAdoo, Conyngham, Freeland and North and East Union townships as a police officer and, in some instances, the chief of police.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Hazleton Elks Club and Freeland American Legion Post 473.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his fiancée, Sheri Mateyak, Drums; a son, Matthew Kolensky, Drums; a daughter, Cassandra Mateyak, Drums; and a brother, Krandel J. Harris, Sheppton.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sheppton Fire Hall.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

For all law enforcement officers, please acknowledge "The Police Officers Prayer." Oh Almighty God, whose great power and eternal wisdom embraces the universe, watch over all policemen and law enforcement officers. Protect them from harm in the performance of their duty to stop crime, robberies, riots and violence. We pray. Help them keep our streets and homes safe day and night. We recommend them to your loving care because their duty is dangerous. Grant them your unending strength and courage in their daily assignments. Dear God, protect these brave men and women, grant them your almighty protection, and unite them safely with their families after duty has ended. Amen.


