Antonino Badamo, 81, formerly of Tresckow and a resident of The Gardens for Memory Care in Easton, died Monday morning at The Gardens.
Born Oct. 9, 1938, in Sicily, Italy, he was the son of the late Giovanni and Vincenzina (Scaraglino) Badamo and served as a private in the Ital ian Army.
Antonino has resided in the area since 1972 and was employed for 15 years as a machine operator for Kama Corporation, Hazleton.
He was an active and dedicated member of the Grace Baptist Church, Hazleton, and enjoyed spending his time volunteering at the Hazleton Senior Center.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Vito Badamo.
Surviving is his wife of 34 years, the former Barbara Ann Stabolepszy, Hazleton; son, John Badamo and his wife, Debra, State College; daughter, Gina Carlson and her fiancé, Richard Welch, Hazle Twp.; son, Steven Badamo and his wife, Noel, Cleveland; and grandchildren, Anthony, Christina, Miranda, Taylor, C.J., Jake, Jeffrey, April, Melinda and Jessica. Also surviving are great-granddaughters, Lidia and Lucia; seven additional great-grandchildren; and sisters, Mitia, Sicily; and Rosalia, Venezuela.
Due to the current social distancing restrictions, no public services are planned at this time.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel, Hazleton, and will announce future service information at the appropriate time.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 13, 2020