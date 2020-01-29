|
Arlene D. Gurgal, 87, of West Hazleton, passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Martin and May Dorneman Klein. Arlene worked for Wright's Auto Sales, A-to-S Metals and most recently, Gallagher Auto Parts, prior to retiring. She loved country line dancing and bowling with the seniors.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her siblings, Donald, Betty, Carl and Robert.
Surviving are her husband, Raymond Gurgal; children, Alan Gurgal and wife, Mollie, Kingston; Barry Gurgal and wife, Helene, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Diane Demshock and husband, Joseph, Hazleton; grandchildren, Katie, A.J., Sarah, Michael, Nick, Justin, Danny, Chris, Bobby, Mary Jo, Mike and Kathy; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. from Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 29, 2020