|
|
Arlene G. Klotz, 56, of Hazle Twp. passed away Saturday at her home following a lengthy illness.
Born in Philadelphia on Aug. 18, 1963, she was the daughter of Geraldine Vandegrift, Northampton, and spent the past seven years in Hazle Twp. after moving from Walnutport.
She worked as an area manager for Wawa.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of the past 27 years, Joel A. Klotz; four children, Derek Vandegrift, Hazle Twp.; Matthew DeLong and his wife, Melanie, Freeland; Amanda Vandegrift and her wife, Heather, Allentown; LauraBeth Klotz, Hazle Twp.; and granddaughter, Alexia DeLong.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Variety Club online at https://varietyphila.org.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 21, 2020