Arlene M. Pressler, 66, of West Hazleton passed away Saturday at her home.
Born in Hazleton on Nov. 6, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Helen S. O'Halla Skonieczny, and lived in West Hazleton for all of her life.
Prior to her retirement from Hazleton General Hospital, now Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, in 2018, she was employed as a licensed practical nurse at both St. Luke's Pavilion and St. Joseph's Hospital, Hazleton, and Nurse Staff Builders. She spent 29 years as a dedicated health care professional.
Arlene was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, where she married her husband of 41 years, the late Timothy W. Pressler, on April 6, 1973.
Arlene was a lover of animals, especially her two dogs, Gizmo and Max. Her greatest joys in life were her three grandchildren, who were her whole world, Olivia, Jonathan and Joshua. She enjoyed listening to the bands Journey and Bon Jovi in her car and just driving to go do something with her grandchildren. The simple pleasures in life made her smile. She will be deeply missed.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were her brother, Walter J. Skonieczny Jr., and her niece, Amanda Skonieczny.
Surviving are her beloved children, Lisa Pressler and her fiancé, Edward Bykowski, West Hazleton; Gary Pressler and his fiancé, Joan McNulty, Beech Mountain, Drums; Tara Jadush and her husband, Alan, Freeland; and Merilee Pressler, Beaver Meadows; her beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Jonathan and Joshua; her brother, Daniel Skonieczny and his wife, Kelly, Brooksville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 8, 2019