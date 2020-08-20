Home

Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
(936) 756-3311

Arthur J. "Arty" Kimmel

Arthur J. "Arty" Kimmel Obituary

Arthur "Arty" J. Kimmel, 66, passed away Aug. 13 in Montgomery, Texas, after a brief illness.

He was born on April 26, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, to parents Arthur J. Kimmel and Grace (Quinn) Kimmel. Arty was raised and resided in Freeland most of his life. He graduated from Freeland High School in 1972, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, golf and bowling. In 2004, Arty relocated to Texas with his family, where he became an avid Texas A&M fan.

Prior to his illness, he was an independent business owner and route salesman for "The Art of Snacks."

Preceding him in death were his parents, Arthur Kimmel and Grace Komishock; stepfather, George Komishock; and infant sister, Joyce.

Arty is survived by his devoted children, Lisa Niederberger and husband, Thomas; Kevin Kimmel and wife, Stacey; stepson, Paul Ursta and wife, Rebecca; and loving grandchildren, Jordon Halter; Vanessa Niederberger; Kevin Kimmel Jr. (KJ); and Kaia Kimmel. He is also survived by brothers, Martin Kimmel (wife Michele) and Edward Kimmel; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Metcalf Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas, and will be held at the convenience of the family.


