|
|
Arthur M. Saccketti, 83, of Jeanesville died June 12 at St. Luke Manor, where he had been a guest.
He was born in Tresckow, son of the late Arthur and Emma (Stewart) Saccketti.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1959 to 1974, serving in Germany and two tours of duty in Vietnam, receiving two Purple Hearts, Gallantry Cross and Drill Sergeant Badge. He served with the 1st Calvary Airmobile, attaining the rank of first sergeant.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Bemis.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Patti Lesko, Brandenton, Fla.; and a number of cousins.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, with interment being held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 30, 2020