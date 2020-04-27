|
Arthur R. Fuehrer, 82, of Cove Village, Zion Grove, passed away Saturday morning at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Shenandoah, where he resided after being diagnosed with late onset Alzheimer's disease.
Born in West Hazleton on Dec. 21, 1937, he was the son of the late Arthur G. and Mary O. Semon Fuehrer.
Art was of the Protestant faith.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served four years beginning in 1955.
Art worked many notable jobs over the years. He was a truck driver for Spaulding Bakery, West Hazleton, and a shop steward for the Teamsters union. He later worked as a mechanic for Conyngham Sales and Service, Sybertsville. Prior to retirement, Art held a terminal manager position for RF Truesdell Trucking, Hazleton.
Art enjoyed traveling to new destinations, with Alaska being his favorite. He was an avid football fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers. For over 20 years, Art enjoyed family trips with his son and grandson to the annual Pennsylvania Bowhunters Festival. He also volunteered yearly at a children's fishing derby in Cove Village near his home.
Art was preceded in death by his wife, Irene M. Nester Fuehrer; and a grandson, Michael Fuehrer.
Surviving are his son, Arthur D. Fuehrer and wife, Donna (Ceci), Cove Village, Zion Grove; daughter, Kimberly Yost and husband, Robert, Nescopeck; and daughter Tracy Fuehrer and companion, Harvey Hahn, Frackville; grandchildren, Arthur James "AJ," Alyssa and Christina Fuehrer, Anthony Boyle, Danielle and Jason Najunas, as well as great-granddaughter, Amayah; sisters, Loraine Coll, Exton; and Evelyn Stritz and husband, George, Weatherly; and also former companion, Janet Rupert, Barnesville; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the coronavirus regulations, graveside services will be held for immediate family with a memorial service to be determined at a later date.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 27, 2020