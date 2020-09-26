Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Audrey L. Weaver


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey L. Weaver Obituary

Audrey L. Weaver, 89, a resident of Smith Health Care Center, Mountain Top, and formerly of Sugarloaf, passed away Friday afternoon at the facility following a four-month illness.

Born in Sybertsville, Dec. 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Jennie (Gait) Welsh. Prior to Smith's, she had resided at the Laurels for three and a half years, and had spent most of her life in Sugarloaf.

Audrey was a 1948 graduate of West Hazleton High School and worked alongside her late husband, as the bookkeeper for Weaver Construction. She was a member of Black Creek UM Church, Sugarloaf Twp., Circle 8ers Square Dancing Club, and TOPS. She was well-known for her homemade cards for all the holidays.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband Derl, in August 30, 1996; three brothers, Harold, Walter and Doyle Welsh; and a sister, Phyllis Kishbaugh.

Surviving are two sons, Rickey and his wife, Joanne, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Randy and his wife, Dotty, Drums; two granddaughters, Jennie Weaver, Babylon, N.Y.; and Christie Spanos and her husband, George, Wallkill, N.Y.; two great-grandchildren, Katie and Sarah Spanos; a sister, Wilma Stien, Mountain Top; and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums. Burial will follow in Conyngham Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Black Creek U.M. Church, 158 Golf Course Road, Sugarloaf Twp., PA 18249. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Smith Health Care for all the special care and love they gave to Audrey the last four months.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -