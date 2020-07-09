Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
407 Belvidere Street
Nazareth, PA 18064-2323
610-759-2650

August J. Di Liberto

August J. Di Liberto Obituary
August J. Di Liberto, 72, passed away peacefully Friday in Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.

A 1967 graduate of Hazleton High School, he served several terms of enlistment in the U.S Air Force. August later worked as a bartender at the Oscar nightclub, a security guard for several area businesses and a school bus driver before retiring.

He is survived by his sister, Carmela, wife of James Meyer; sister-in-law, Donna Diliberto; and several nieces and nephews.

August was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and James, both in 2015.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, is in charge of arrangements.

Contributions in August's memory may be offered to the American Diabetes Association.

Visit his tribute page at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020
