August Joseph "Bud" Corazza

Mr. August Joseph "Bud" Corazza, 80, of Clarksburg, Md., passed away Saturday at Casey House Hospice after a long battle with cancer.



He was the husband of Jean (Cawley) Corazza, whom he married Nov. 7, 1959.



Born March 31, 1939, in Hazleton, Bud was the son of the late August F. and Helen Corazza.



He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduating high school and was stationed in West Germany as an electrical mechanic with 1st Missile Battalion, 67th Artillery.



After his military service, Bud went to work for IBM as a computer programmer, and stayed with IBM for his entire career.



He was on the space project team in Huntsville, Ala., that helped to put the first man on the moon.



After retirement from IBM, he taught computer classes at FCC in Frederick and Montgomery College in Rockville. Bud was very active with the Isaak Walton League of America, Rockville Chapter, and was a life member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center. He was a 4-H volunteer for many years.



In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Corazza is survived by five children, Susan Thibodeau and husband, Timothy; Robert Corazza and wife, Carolyn; Barbara Hegner; Ruth Coe and fiancé, Daniel Mintmier Jr.; and Jonathan Corazza; grandchildren, Barbara Shepard and husband, Edward; Matthew Thibodeau; Jessica Corazza and Ayana and Qwornell Coe; a special brother-in-law, Jay Cawley and wife, Elaine; goddaughter, Angela Mandak; and many nieces and nephews.



At the request of the family, services and interment will be private.



If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Care Wear Volunteers Inc., www.carewear.org, or Casey House, www.montgomeryhospice.org.





