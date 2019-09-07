|
Barbara A. Kondash, 72, of Hazleton, passed away Thursday at her home.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Agnes (Gallagher) Bahrey.
She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Barbara was employed by the Blue Comet restaurant for over 30 years, and then in private duty home health care.
She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death, were her sons, Richard Kondash and John "Jackie" Kondash.
Surviving are her son, Kenneth Kondash, of Hazleton; Kimberly Heckrote and fiancé, Kurt Petrusky, of Upper Lehigh; son, Scott Kondash and wife, Nicole, of Tresckow; daughter, Crystal Youngcourt and husband, Peter, of Hazleton; grandchildren, Desiree and Aleigha Lewis; Jeremiah, Devin, Peter and Tyler Youngcourt; and Jacob Heckrote; brothers, Russell Bahrey, of Haddock; and Eugene Bahrey, of Tresckow; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.
Calling hours will be held Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 7, 2019