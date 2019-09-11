|
The funeral of Barbara A. Kondash of Hazleton, who passed away Thursday at her home, was held Tuesday from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo.
Monsignor William Baker officiated the service at the funeral home and gave a final blessing at the grave in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.
Pallbearers were Scott and Kenneth Kondash, sons; Russell Bahrey, nephew; Peter Youngcourt, son-in-law; Peter Youngcourt Jr. and Devin Youngcourt, grandsons.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 11, 2019