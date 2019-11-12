|
Barbara A. Galida Morgan, 76, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Sunday at her home.
Born in Pottsville, Aug. 5, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Shaker) Galida and spent most of her life in Frackville.
Barbara was a registered nurse and had worked at the Pottsville Hospital before spending much of her life as a homemaker. Barbara was an extremely intelligent and positive person who loved life and spending time with her family. She enjoyed creating Primitive art, hand etching glass, caring for animals and gemology.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Dr. Ralph Wellington Morgan, and a brother, Theodore Galida.
Surviving are four children, Matthew W. Morgan and his wife, Angela, Pottsville; David W. Morgan, Frackville; Daniel W. Morgan and his wife, Angie, Frackville; and Annie W. Morgan and her husband, Andrew Pruitt, Washington, D.C.; eight grandchildren, Tevin, Nicholas, Grace, Lilyan, Luke, Nicholi, Miranda and Eloise; and two nephews, Nicholas and Theodore Jr. Galida.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums. Interment will also be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to Roycroft Campus Corp. (Arts and Crafts Community), 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 12, 2019