Barbara Ann Humenick

Barbara Ann Humenick Obituary

Barbara Ann Humenick, 66, of Hudsondale passed away Thursday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Michael and Stella (Slenzak) Kowalchick.

Barbara, before her retirement, was employed at Spaulding's Bakery in Valmont Industrial Park.

She was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.

Surviving are her husband, Leo L. Humenick Jr.; one daughter, Nicole Marie Humenick, Riverview, Fla.; and one aunt, Pauline Kovalcik, Sheppton.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for family members and close friends in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.

Internment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

There will be no viewing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.


