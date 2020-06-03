|
|
Barbara "Betty" Calucci of Hazleton passed away Tuesday surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.
Born in Munich, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Centa (Myar) Geretshaus.
Betty moved to the United States in 1952 and received her U.S. citizenship in 1953.
Betty was a devoted member of Most Precious Blood Church and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was very fluent in the German, Italian and English languages.
Prior to her retirement, she was a machine operator in various local industries.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Nicholas; sister, Hildegard Brown; and niece, Hildegard Brown.
Surviving are her four sons, Anthony and his wife, Alfreda, Sugarloaf Twp.; Robert and his wife, Debra, Beaver Meadows; James and Walter, Hazleton; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; a sister, Brigitte Brown, Columbus, Ohio; along with nieces and nephews.
Due to current conditions, her funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is helping with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 3, 2020