Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Barbara DiLauro

Add a Memory
Barbara DiLauro Obituary
Barbara DiLauro, 78, of West Hazleton, and formerly of Long Island, N.Y., passed away Sunday morning at St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Wallace A. and Mary (Casino) Heller.

Barbara was of the Roman Catholic faith.

Prior to retiring, she was employed at Comfort Inn, West Hazleton.

Barbara enjoyed watching sporting events, especially to see her beloved grandson, Chase, play baseball and basketball. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed trips to the beach. She also loved to cook for her family, had a passion for animals and spent time bowling and painting ceramics.

Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all.

Preceding her in death were her foster brother, Robert DelGaudio; and her loyal granddog, Maxx.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Peter DiLauro Jr.; daughter, Regina Petrilyak and husband, John "Pilsey," Tresckow; son, Michael DiLauro, West Hazleton; grandson, Chase Petrilyak; brother, Wallace Heller and wife, Nancy, Drums; sister-in-law, Patricia Tafuro and husband, Tony, Long Island, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews, Erica and Anthony Tafuro; and Kathleen, John Jr., Donna, Denise and Debbie DiLauro.

Her funeral service will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. The Rev. Brian Clarke will officiate.

Calling hours will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations for a park bench for the Pavilion at St. Luke Village, Hazleton, in Barbara's memory can be made to Regina Petrilyak, c/o Damiano Funeral Home, 24 E. Blaine St., McAdoo, PA 18237.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -