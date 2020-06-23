|
Barbara DiLauro, 78, of West Hazleton, and formerly of Long Island, N.Y., passed away Sunday morning at St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Wallace A. and Mary (Casino) Heller.
Barbara was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Comfort Inn, West Hazleton.
Barbara enjoyed watching sporting events, especially to see her beloved grandson, Chase, play baseball and basketball. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed trips to the beach. She also loved to cook for her family, had a passion for animals and spent time bowling and painting ceramics.
Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by all.
Preceding her in death were her foster brother, Robert DelGaudio; and her loyal granddog, Maxx.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Peter DiLauro Jr.; daughter, Regina Petrilyak and husband, John "Pilsey," Tresckow; son, Michael DiLauro, West Hazleton; grandson, Chase Petrilyak; brother, Wallace Heller and wife, Nancy, Drums; sister-in-law, Patricia Tafuro and husband, Tony, Long Island, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews, Erica and Anthony Tafuro; and Kathleen, John Jr., Donna, Denise and Debbie DiLauro.
Her funeral service will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. The Rev. Brian Clarke will officiate.
Calling hours will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations for a park bench for the Pavilion at St. Luke Village, Hazleton, in Barbara's memory can be made to Regina Petrilyak, c/o Damiano Funeral Home, 24 E. Blaine St., McAdoo, PA 18237.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 23, 2020