Barbara Gennaro, a longtime resident of Hazleton, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday.
Barbara was born to the late Martha Lombargo and Ralph Rossini on Sept. 5, 1937.
Barbara was an inspiration to many who have had the pleasure of being in her company. Barbara loved to feed everyone who came to her home, she was a care giver to many, a breast cancer survivor, hard working wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved attending bingo and loved her time at the Hazleton Senior Center.
Barbara was predeceased by her late husband, Anthony Gennaro; daughter, Barbara Gennaro; and two great-granddaughters, Rhiannon and Arianna.
She is survived by three children, Joseph Gennaro and wife, Deborah, Eagle Rock; Tony Gennaro and wife, Mary, Milnesville; and John Gennaro, Hazleton; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Due to the recommended state guidelines, private funeral services will be celebrated Saturday at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.
Burial will be in Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her great-granddaughter's foundation, Arianna's CDH Foundation. Visit the website for a mailing address and additional information at www.raceforcdh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020