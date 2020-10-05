Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

Barbara Kay Toohil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Kay Toohil Obituary

Barbara Kay Toohil, 70, of Old Turnpike Road, Drums, died Monday morning at her home with her family by her side.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Barbara's memory be sent to Brandon's Forever Home, 187 N. Church St., Hazleton, PA 18201. Brandon's Forever Home was founded in her late son's name to advocate for foster children and provide family support services.

Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel and a full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Standard-Speaker.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -