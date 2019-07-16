Barbara L. Preat

Barbara L. Preat, 70, of Freeland, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Gordon E. and Irene (Pavuk) Fisher.



She was a devoted member of her church community - Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.



Before retiring, she was a seamstress for the former Huss Company, Freeland, and devoted employee for the Dial Corporation.



She was a Foster Twp. High School graduate.



Barbara loved life, family, laughter and, above all, the simplicity of home. She was a devote caregiver to her family, friends and neighbors. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, concerts, gardening, family gatherings, hiking and sleigh riding.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Andrew, in 1992; son, Greg, in 1993; and mother- and father-in-law, Andrew "Ossie" and Mary Preat.



Surviving are her son; Andrew III; daughter, Gina and her husband, Dave Oberrender, Freeland; daughter, Angela and her husband, Robert Ferdinand, Drums; sister, Joan Fisher, Courtdale; grandchildren, Jessie, Derek and Emily Oberrender and Lucas Ferdinand; nephew, Jason; and sister-in-law, Gloria Preat, Mountain Top.



Funeral will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.



Friends may call at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be no Friday morning viewing.



Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.



Donations can be made to Candy's Place a Cancer Wellness Center, 190 Welles St., 120, Forty Fort, PA 18704.

