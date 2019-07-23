Services McNulty Funeral Home 494 E Butler Dr Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-3330 Barbara Louise Kenvin

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Barbara Louise Kenvin, 77, a lifelong resident of Jeddo borough, passed away Sunday and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



She was the daughter of the late Stanley B. Sr. and Elizabeth Mae (Vandergrift) Warner.



Barbara graduated as salutatorian of the West Hazleton High School Class of 1960, and from Hazleton General Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She was a registered nurse for the former St. Joseph's Hospital in Hazleton and a private duty nurse for many prominent families in the Hazleton area.



In her earlier years, Barbara taught Sunday school at the Freeland Presbyterian Church, Freeland, and she loved teaching children. She was one of the founding members of the Freeland 4-H Club.



Barbara was devoted to her family and loved her grandsons most of all. She enjoyed music, cooking and reading. She had a wonderful singing voice and a deep faith.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Robert Hauze Kenvin, and son, Robert Warner Kenvin, who were both killed in a tragic motor vehicle incident on May 16, 2006, and with whom she now lives in heaven.



Surviving are her daughters, Barbie Kenvin and Rebecca Warren; brother, Stanley B. Warner Jr. and his wife, Joan; sister, Ellen Ann Karpowich and her husband, Joe; grandsons, Grant and Blake Warren; and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Freeland Presbyterian Church, 625 Front St., Freeland, with the Rev. Glenn Hueholt officiating.



Friends may call Sunday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, Freeland, and Monday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.



Burial will follow in Freeland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

