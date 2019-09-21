|
Barbara Superdock, 82, of Freeland passed away Thursday at St. Luke's Pavilion.
Born in Lincoln, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Vielus and Dora Anna (Windell) Anderson.
She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Freeland.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, George G. Superdock.
Barbara was an avid reader and enjoyed many years of travel, cruises and RVing with her late husband, George.
Barbara is survived by stepsons William and his wife, Lenore, Tennessee; Richard and his wife, Cassie, New York; and stepdaughter Carol Valk and her husband, Ken, Texas; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Drive, Freeland. Panachida services will be celebrated Tuesday evening.
Graveside committal prayers will be Wednesday 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 21, 2019